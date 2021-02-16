Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,278 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,509,000 after buying an additional 151,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,229 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after purchasing an additional 405,552 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,052,000 after purchasing an additional 420,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of EXC opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

