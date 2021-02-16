Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 136.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXXRF opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.67. Exor has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $84.20.
Exor Company Profile
