Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 136.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXXRF opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.67. Exor has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $84.20.

Get Exor alerts:

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.