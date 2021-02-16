Exosis (EXO) Price Hits $0.0480 on Top Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 46.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Exosis has a total market cap of $24,779.72 and approximately $32.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Exosis Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

