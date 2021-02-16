eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.00

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $79.94, with a volume of 3285097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eXp World from $14.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Get eXp World alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.80 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

In related news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $106,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,201.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $3,614,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,921.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,666 shares of company stock valued at $26,928,550. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in eXp World by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.