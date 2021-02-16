Expanse Price Reaches $0.10 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Expanse has traded up 51.7% against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $1.97 million and $32,723.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,464.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,760.46 or 0.03559014 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.86 or 0.00424256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $696.13 or 0.01407327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.44 or 0.00475973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.68 or 0.00468364 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.57 or 0.00312491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

