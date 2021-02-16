Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,306 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 22,750 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $146.51 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $153.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.47.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.