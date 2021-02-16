Express (NYSE:EXPR) Trading Down 6.4%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 5,356,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 39,963,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

EXPR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Express alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $170.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $322.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.59 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Express by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,697,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,160 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Express by 281.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 261,213 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Express by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 175,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.