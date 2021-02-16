extraDNA (XDNA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Million

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded up 83.2% against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $439,885.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,213.22 or 0.99745411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00050002 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.17 or 0.00488797 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.56 or 0.00890896 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.84 or 0.00257077 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00096759 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002537 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003212 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

extraDNA Token Trading

extraDNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

