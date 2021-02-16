Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Shares Up 6.2%

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.41. 208,438 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 195,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EYEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $184.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

