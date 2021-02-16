F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $213.69

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $213.69 and last traded at $211.82, with a volume of 1459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.62.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.74.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,700 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $612,461.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,225,383.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $345,904.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,491. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 381.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

