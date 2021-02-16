Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.07% of Fabrinet worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 818.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after buying an additional 565,813 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after purchasing an additional 351,482 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 256,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 111,302 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 54.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 189,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 363.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 55,917 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FN stock opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $291,001.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,481. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $196,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,917 shares of company stock worth $2,681,892. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

