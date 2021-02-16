Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s 9th Largest Position

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 3.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $145,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after acquiring an additional 270,175 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.98. 289,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,712,162. The stock has a market cap of $783.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.77. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $502,058.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,430,020 shares of company stock worth $387,539,713. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.