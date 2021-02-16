Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $5,944,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 12,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.82. 512,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,712,162. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total value of $12,102,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total transaction of $563,971.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,371.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,430,020 shares of company stock worth $387,539,713. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

