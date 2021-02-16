Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $380,498,000 after buying an additional 270,175 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,430,020 shares of company stock worth $387,539,713 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Shares of FB traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.98. The stock had a trading volume of 289,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,712,162. The firm has a market cap of $783.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.77. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

