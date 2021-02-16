Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Short Interest Update

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the January 14th total of 317,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Facedrive stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.52. Facedrive has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive, a ridesharing platform; and TraceSCAN, a COVID-19 contact tracing app. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

