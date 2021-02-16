Faceter (FACE) Market Cap Achieves $307,849.45

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Faceter token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $307,849.45 and $1,254.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Faceter Token Profile

Faceter is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

Faceter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

