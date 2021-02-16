Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Raised to $610.00 at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock traded up $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $403.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,317. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $223.52 and a 52-week high of $481.00.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $27.26. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

