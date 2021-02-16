Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) (CVE:FPC) Trading 3.7% Higher

Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) (CVE:FPC)’s stock price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 154,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 182,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FPC. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The firm has a market cap of C$96.11 million and a PE ratio of -19.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.42.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.