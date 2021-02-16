Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Up 6.3%

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.22. 405,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 328,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $363.32 million, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 83.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 945,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 245,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.