Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Down 22.8% in January

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 14th total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fangdd Network Group stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Fangdd Network Group has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $748.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63.
Fangdd Network Group Company Profile
Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.
