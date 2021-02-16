Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Down 22.8% in January

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 14th total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Fangdd Network Group stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Fangdd Network Group has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $748.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter. Fangdd Network Group had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 51.39%. Research analysts expect that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.