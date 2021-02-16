FansTime Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.24 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. FansTime has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FansTime has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00064396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.74 or 0.00871082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048146 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,474.16 or 0.05038547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00024540 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00016868 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00033348 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

