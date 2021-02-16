FantasyGold Market Capitalization Tops $69,842.08 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 48.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $69,842.08 and $2.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00061544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00259746 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00080503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00070267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00084412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.06 or 0.00418079 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00182659 BTC.

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

