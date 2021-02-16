Fantom Market Cap Reaches $410.66 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a total market cap of $410.66 million and $31.68 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00062068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.53 or 0.00829151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00045796 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,438.15 or 0.04924299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

FTM is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.