Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.07

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.07 and traded as high as $6.51. Farmer Bros. shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 1,992 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on FARM. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth $908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 159,824 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 411,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 107,583 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 595.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 70,352 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.