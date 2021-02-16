Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.47

Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $56.32, with a volume of 446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Fathom from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Fathom in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fathom by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fathom by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fathom in the third quarter valued at $2,544,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom in the third quarter valued at $1,864,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth about $3,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

