FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.31

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.31 and last traded at $39.31, with a volume of 1157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBK. Stephens began coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Get FB Financial alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.