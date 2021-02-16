Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.85

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.85 and last traded at $84.85, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $895.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.81.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $692,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,718,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,962 shares of company stock worth $18,671,048. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

