Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.85

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.85 and last traded at $84.85, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $895.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.81.
In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $692,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,718,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,962 shares of company stock worth $18,671,048. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.
Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.