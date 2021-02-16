Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 393,321 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 2.02% of Federal Signal worth $40,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Federal Signal by 7.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Federal Signal by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 92,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

