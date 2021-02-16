Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,321 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.02% of Federal Signal worth $40,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 7.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 92,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal stock opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $36.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

