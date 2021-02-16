Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Bought by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,270 shares during the quarter. Federal Signal makes up approximately 2.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 4.99% of Federal Signal worth $100,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,725,000 after buying an additional 394,898 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,628,000 after buying an additional 393,321 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,907,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,280,000 after buying an additional 381,840 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

NYSE:FSS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,721. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $36.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

