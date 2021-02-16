Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Federal Signal worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 68.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of FSS stock opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.