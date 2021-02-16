Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) & PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Financial Contrast

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

79.1% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of PJT Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of PJT Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Federated Hermes and PJT Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 21.72% 28.99% 16.18% PJT Partners 9.01% 27.00% 16.89%

Volatility & Risk

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PJT Partners has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. PJT Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PJT Partners pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PJT Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Federated Hermes and PJT Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 0 4 1 0 2.20 PJT Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00

Federated Hermes currently has a consensus price target of $28.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.66%. PJT Partners has a consensus price target of $74.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.54%. Given PJT Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PJT Partners is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Federated Hermes and PJT Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 2.14 $272.34 million $2.69 10.63 PJT Partners $717.64 million 2.47 $63.79 million $2.41 30.87

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than PJT Partners. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PJT Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PJT Partners beats Federated Hermes on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Hermes, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on exchanges, recapitalizations, reorganizations, debt repurchases, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and fundraising services for various investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory groups. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.