Feellike (FLL) Hits Market Cap of $142,887.92

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike token can now be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $142,887.92 and $32.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00060946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.55 or 0.00263071 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00081729 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00072899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00083361 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00188052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.89 or 0.00389581 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Token Trading

Feellike can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

