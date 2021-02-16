Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.23 (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $167.90 million and approximately $20.76 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00065366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.00 or 0.00895045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00049236 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.57 or 0.05131688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00033097 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

