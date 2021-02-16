FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce sales of $86.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.80 million and the highest is $118.50 million. FibroGen reported sales of $7.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 987.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $198.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $168.12 million to $229.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $474.28 million, with estimates ranging from $392.10 million to $589.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FibroGen.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $57.21.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $260,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,418 shares of company stock worth $1,016,079 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 18.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

