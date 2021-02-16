Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Trading Up 0.4%

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.70. Approximately 137,797 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBCG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

