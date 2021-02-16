Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF makes up 1.7% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 108.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 890,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 464,317 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 643,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 61,670 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FREL traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $26.54. 2,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,493. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.