Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Down 25.2% in January

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the January 14th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ONEQ stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $544.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,503. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $517.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.39. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund has a 12 month low of $257.38 and a 12 month high of $546.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 111.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 2,271.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 44.4% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 1,068.4% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

