Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Down 25.2% in January

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the January 14th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ONEQ stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $544.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,503. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $517.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.39. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund has a 12 month low of $257.38 and a 12 month high of $546.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 111.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 2,271.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 44.4% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 1,068.4% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.