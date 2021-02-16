Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,739,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,513,000 after buying an additional 495,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,433,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,829,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,583,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,452,000 after purchasing an additional 442,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 33.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,284,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,953,403. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.