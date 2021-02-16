Fiducian Group Limited (FID.AX) (ASX:FID) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Fiducian Group Limited (FID.AX) (ASX:FID) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Fiducian Group Limited (FID.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98.

Get Fiducian Group Limited (FID.AX) alerts:

In related news, insider Samir (Sam) Hallab purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.91 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of A$76,843.00 ($54,887.86).

Fiducian Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services company in Australia and India. It operates through Funds Management, Corporate and Platform Administration, and Financial Planning segments. The company engages in the provision of investor directed portfolio and managed discretionary account services; and acting as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services, as well as acting as an entity of fiducial funds.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fiducian Group Limited (FID.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiducian Group Limited (FID.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.