Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.26

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.26 and last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 55260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

