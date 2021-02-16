Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.26

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.26 and last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 55260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.
FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
About Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
