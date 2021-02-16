Filecoin (FIL) Market Cap Tops $2.18 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41.68 or 0.00084379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and $1.02 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00061926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.09 or 0.00263378 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00081876 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00072757 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.87 or 0.00443124 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00184870 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,409.91 or 0.85864375 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 52,326,922 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecoin Coin Trading

Filecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.