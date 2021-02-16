Financial Avengers Inc. Acquires New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $603.57. 183,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,967,269. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $611.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.61 billion, a PE ratio of 97.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.