Financial Avengers Inc. Buys Shares of 160,434 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 160,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,000. The Charles Schwab accounts for about 7.0% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 150,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 19.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $1,501,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,326,406 shares of company stock worth $70,742,758 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

SCHW stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.25. The company had a trading volume of 337,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340,317. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

