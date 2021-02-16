Financial Avengers Inc. Invests $4.01 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 456,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000. Ford Motor comprises approximately 3.3% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,214,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of -285.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

