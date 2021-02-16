Financial Avengers Inc. Invests $4.40 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 88,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,000. Intel makes up approximately 3.6% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 49,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 106,598 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,140,586. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $253.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

