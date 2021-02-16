Financial Avengers Inc. Invests $4.45 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,000. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.6% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after buying an additional 1,627,649 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,831 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after acquiring an additional 810,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,610 shares of company stock worth $107,154,706. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.58. The company had a trading volume of 295,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,699,210. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.30 and its 200 day moving average is $137.20. The company has a market capitalization of $314.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

