Financial Avengers Inc. Invests $4.59 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,000. AT&T comprises approximately 3.8% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,466 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 915,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 827,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after buying an additional 82,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

NYSE:T traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 777,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,123,301. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $207.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.