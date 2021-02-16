Financial Avengers Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,067 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,000. Tesla makes up about 4.1% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $2,447,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,630,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,073 shares of company stock valued at $92,993,792 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $19.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $796.64. 568,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,910,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $764.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,638.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $813.51 and its 200 day moving average is $544.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

