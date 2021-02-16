Financial Avengers Inc. Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,214 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,000. American Express accounts for approximately 4.0% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.46.

AXP traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $130.14. The company had a trading volume of 80,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,531. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

